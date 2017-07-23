Jeffery “Humbled” after Hosting First-Annual Camp

ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. (WOLO) – There just over 2000 people who call the small town of St. Matthews home. Gamecocks legend and and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is one of them.

The former Pro Bowler is about to start his first training camp with the Eagles next week but took time out to come back to Calhoun County High School to run his first-annual free youth camp. More than 600 kids from across the Midlands and the United States attended to learn from Jeffery, about to begin his sixth NFL season.

“It humbles me because this is where it all started,” said Alshon once his inaugural camp started to come to a close. “This is where I first started catching touchdowns and stuff even before I played high school football. I used to come out here as a little kid with some of the older folks in my neighborhood and catch football passes. We used to play against each other. So, it means a lot.”

After only a few months of planning and preparation into running a successful Saturday event that also featured a “Community Fun Day and Back to School Bash”, Jeffery says “the skies the limit” for what his camp can become.

“It’s a great turnout, I mean, it’s great for Calhoun County for everyone to come here – see my small town where we get the exposure!”

“It’s all about the kids. That’s all it’s about.”