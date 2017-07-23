Johnson’s Strong Saturday Brings him Back into British Open Contention

LANCASHIRE, England (WOLO) – Irmo’s Dustin Johnson carried a strong Saturday showing to rocket 28 spots up the British Open leaderboard.

The Dutch Fork alum shot his first round under par of the tournament at Royal Birkdale, posting a 64 (-6) and climbing into a four-way tie for seventh place at three-under par.

One day after only eight golfers were under par, Saturday’s conditions allowed for scoring opportunities the field took advantage of.

Jordan Spieth continued to stay in first for the third-straight round, shooting a bogey-free 65 (-5) to increase his lead. At -11 entering Sunday’s final 18, he’s up three strokes on Matt Kuchar (-4 Saturday, -8 for the tournament) in the final pairing.

Johnson remains eight back of first place as he will play with last year’s Claret Jug winner, Henrik Stenson, during his final round.