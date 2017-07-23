Man Shot Several Times Found Dead Outside Home

LEXINGTON, SC(WOLO)- The Lexington Police Department is investigating an Sunday morning shooting death.

Authorities say the shooting happened on Cherokee Pond Court at 2:30a.m.

Upon arrival officers found a white male had been shot several times laying in the front yard of a residence and they gave medical aid until Lexington County Fire Service and EMS arrived.

According to Coroner Fisher, Derek Fogle, 31, of Lexington was pronounced dead upon arrival at an area hospital due to apparent gunshot wounds. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

An investigation by the Lexington Police Department and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is ongoing.