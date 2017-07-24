Deputies: Father left baby in vehicle while it was being serviced at Walmart

LEXINGTON, S.C. – Deputies say a father was arrested for leaving his baby alone in a vehicle for over an hour before a Walmart employee was able to rescue the child.

Captain Adam Myrick with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Ca Mvuh, 48, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

Mvuh is accused of leaving the 8-month-old daughter strapped in her car seat Sunday afternoon when he exited his car and handed the keys to a technician at the tire and lube center of the Walmart in Red Bank.

“We estimate the baby was in the parked car for about 90 minutes before a store employee discovered her,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “It was a blistering hot July day with temperatures, according to the National Weather Service, in the mid to upper 90s. We’re very glad to hear this child is going to be fine.”

Koon said Lexington County EMTs evaluated the child at the store but did not transport her.

According to investigators, Mvuh had been shopping in the Walmart and returned to the tire and lube center after the child was out of the car and receiving medical attention.

Mvuh is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.

Under South Carolina law, unlawful conduct toward a child is punishable by a fine at the discretion of the court and up to 10 years in prison, or both.