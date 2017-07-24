City Urges Drivers to Watch out for Flood Prone Streets

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Rain and storms have the potential to create flash flooding in the City of Columbia.

The City is urging drivers to be vigilant in areas that are prone to flooding.

The City says you encounter a flooded street or intersection, turn around; do not attempt to drive through it.

Water may be deeper than it appears and can hide many hazards say experts.

According to the City, a vehicle caught in swiftly moving water can be swept away in a matter of seconds. Twelve inches of water can float a car or small SUV and 18 inches of water can carry away large vehicles.

Here’s a list provided by the City of Columbia of streets that may be prone to flooding.

Main and Whaley Gervais and Laurens Blossom and Henderson Blossom and Saluda Harden and Santee Monroe and Maple Two Notch and Read Wheat and Amherst Adger and Devine Wheat and Sumter Wheat and Pickens Heyward and Ravenel Pickens between Wheat and Green Barnwell and Pendelton Harden and Read Harden and Calhoun Franklin and Marion Franklin and Sumter Columbia College and N. Main Bull and Laurel