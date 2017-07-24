City Urges Drivers to Watch out for Flood Prone Streets

Crysty Vaughan

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Rain and storms have the potential to create flash flooding in the City of Columbia.

The City is urging drivers to be vigilant in areas that are prone to flooding.

The City says you encounter a flooded street or intersection, turn around; do not attempt to drive through it.

Water may be deeper than it appears and can hide many hazards say experts.

According to the City, a vehicle caught in swiftly moving water can be swept away in a matter of seconds. Twelve inches of water can float a car or small SUV and 18 inches of water can carry away large vehicles.

Here’s a list provided by the City of Columbia of streets that may be prone to flooding.

 

Main and Whaley

Gervais and Laurens

Blossom and Henderson

Blossom and Saluda

Harden and Santee

Monroe and Maple

 

Two Notch and Read

 Wheat and Amherst

Adger and Devine

Wheat and Sumter

Wheat and Pickens

Heyward and Ravenel

 

Pickens between Wheat and Green

Barnwell and Pendelton

 

 Harden and Read

 

Harden and Calhoun

 

Franklin and Marion

 

Franklin and Sumter

 

Columbia College and N. Main

 

Bull and Laurel
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share

Related

Rains Bring Flooding, Power Outages to Parts of So...
Sinkhole Forms in Columbia After Storm
Waccamaw River Remains in Major Flood Stage
SC DNR Patrolling Pee Dee, River Rescues

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android