City Urges Drivers to Watch out for Flood Prone Streets
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Rain and storms have the potential to create flash flooding in the City of Columbia.
The City is urging drivers to be vigilant in areas that are prone to flooding.
The City says you encounter a flooded street or intersection, turn around; do not attempt to drive through it.
Water may be deeper than it appears and can hide many hazards say experts.
According to the City, a vehicle caught in swiftly moving water can be swept away in a matter of seconds. Twelve inches of water can float a car or small SUV and 18 inches of water can carry away large vehicles.
Here’s a list provided by the City of Columbia of streets that may be prone to flooding.
|Main and Whaley
Gervais and Laurens
Blossom and Henderson
Blossom and Saluda
Harden and Santee
Monroe and Maple
Two Notch and Read
|Wheat and Amherst
Adger and Devine
Wheat and Sumter
Wheat and Pickens
Heyward and Ravenel
Pickens between Wheat and Green
Barnwell and Pendelton
|Harden and Read
Harden and Calhoun
Franklin and Marion
Franklin and Sumter
Columbia College and N. Main
Bull and Laurel