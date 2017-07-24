Columbia Fire Officials: Responded to 130 Flood Calls Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Rain is blanketing the Midlands and causing flash flooding across parts of downtown Columbia.

On Sunday, according to the Columbia Fire Department, they responded to 130 flood related calls in a 6 hour period.

Flooding rapidly overtook streets in Five Points at Harden Street, flooding also took place in downtown at Whaley and Main.

Officials are urging drivers to be vigilant and remind them “turn around, don’t drown.”

 

 

