Fuse Artist Alliance offers free dance classes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A Columbia group that supports artists is offering free dance classes to the community.

Fuse Artist Alliance was founded to connect artists in the Midlands. On Tuesday’s through the month of August, their professional dancers are teaching classes focused on different dance styles – free of charge.

The classes take place at the Columbia Music Festival Association at 914 Pulaski St. To register, and for more information on instructors and class types, click here.