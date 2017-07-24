Gamecocks Land Commitment from Former Irmo Star

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Carolina football’s fourth commitment of the weekend is coming back home to the Midlands.

Former Irmo wide receiver Ronnie Jamison announced on Twitter Sunday he’s giving his verbal to the Gamecocks.

A basic cause, or origin of something, aka Roots. My Roots were made in a Sandstorm 🤙🏽🐔 I'm committed to The UNIVERSITY of SOUTH CAROLINA‼️ pic.twitter.com/Q5Tjr9Q2Tz — Ronald Holli-Jamison (@Ron1Holi_Jami) July 23, 2017

The former Yellow Jacket started his collegiate career in the JUCO ranks at Highland Community College (KS). He caught 17 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns in 2016.

Jamison is the 15th commit in the class of 2018. On Saturday, offensive tackle Jesus Gibbs (Dumfries, VA) and fellow wideout Tyquan Johnson (Sylvania, GA) also joined USC’s upcoming prospective crop of prospects. 2019 linebacker Ahdarrious Gee (Cordele, GA) also announced his commitment Saturday.