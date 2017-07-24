Jordan Spieth Replaces Dustin Johnson Atop FedEx Cup Standings

By: Stephen Wise

(WOLO) – After winning the 2017 British Open, Jordan Spieth has claimed the top spot on the FedEx Cup standings. Dustin Johnson, a native of Irmo, needed a strong showing after not making the cut in his previous two events. Johnson finished 54th in the British Open.

Johnson is still ranked as the No. 1 golfer in the world, with Spieth immediately behind him. After not winning the British Open, Johnson has not won a PGA Tour Tournament since the World Golf Championship in March.