Columbia, SC (WOLO) — There are several family fun activities happening this week. We have a breakdown of some of the events you can get out and get involved in, in your Monday Morning Menu.

Finklin Pharmacy Ribbon Cutting: 

Check out the newest pharmacy to set up shop in the Capital City. The Finklin Pharmacy is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony until 11:30 this morning along North Main Street. While you’re there take advantage of free health screenings taking place until 2 this afternoon.

The event is free and open to the public.

Let’s Talk Race Series:

The Richland Library is allowing you to join the conversation during a discussion about race and how to peacefully address the issue. Join the discussion tonight from 6:30 until 8 tonight (Monday July 24th) at Richland Main library on Assembly Street.

Riverbanks Zoo:  Animals Architect

Come out with the zoo to see how creative animals can get! Riverbanks Zoo and Richland Library will host animal architects Tuesday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 at lower Richland High School.

You’ll see how families from the smallest spider to the massive elephant construct their homes and build their communities. Plus, get a chance to meet a few animal ambassadors from the zoo.

Families and children are welcome.

