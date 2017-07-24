OT Decides SC Pro-Am Champion to Wrap Historic Season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Chris Silva went off for 46 points and 19 rebounds while fellow Carolina teammate Rakym Felder scored 24 points to pair with seven rebounds and five assists. Yet their top-seeded Sellers Governors team was upset in overtime by Columbia JETS 100-99 in the sixth-annual SC Pro-Am Championship game.

For the last week and a half, commissioner and former Gamecock team captain Carey Rich has seen his league reach many of the goals he pushed for before competition began in 2012.

The Pro-Am hosted their first-active NBA player in a game, welcoming Charleston native and Milwaukee Bucks swingman Khris Middleton to the court at Heathwood Hall. Los Angeles Clippers rookie and reigning SEC Player of the Year Sindarius Thornwell visited big crowds ready to welcome the USC great back to the Midlands. Columbia’s own PJ Dozier attended game action immediately after landing from Las Vegas where he completed his NBA Summer League run with the LA Lakers. USC Upstate and Great Falls native Torrey Craig was in the building days after signing a two-way deal with the Denver Nuggets.

“We did what we set out to do,” said Rich. “When we first started talking about the SC Pro-Am, we wanted to make basketball relevant in the month of July.”

“And to see and hear so much coverage, so much excitement, so much interest surrownding the game of basketball, in July, as we get closer to football season, is a wonderful thing.”