Security Guard Recovering After Early Morning Shooting

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —-Richland County Deputies are investigating an early morning shoot-out they say took place around 5 am Monday morning.

According to authorities the shooting happened in the 31- hundred block of Broad River Road outside of Club Vault.

Deputies say a fight turned violence outside the business when shots were fired during the altercation. One of the rounds struck a security guard in the lower body, moments before officials say she returned fire. Authorities say the guards injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Deputies are searching for four male suspects they believe fled the scene in a burgundy colored- Chevy Sedan.

If you have information that can help call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME -SC