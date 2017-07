Shooting Ruled Self Defense

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)–Investigators say a Lexington Co. man provoked the shooting that lead to his death.

A spokesperson for the Lexington Police Department says 31 year old Derek Fogle attacked his neighbor on Cherokee Pond Ct. when the shooting took place.

Investigators say the neighbor shot Fogle several times, called 911 and waited for police to arrive.