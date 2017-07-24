Suspect Wanted in Two Break-Ins at Same Shopping Center

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Richland County deputies are looking for a man they say broke into two different businesses in the same shopping center. Investigators say just after 1:45 Friday morning the suspect shot out the glass in the front door of Food Lion on Hardscrabble Rd. and took a cash register.

Deputies say he did the same thing on the 10th at Tokyo Grille in the same shopping center.

If you have any information on either of these incidents call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.