USC basketball visits veterans at Dorn VA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Frank Martin made it a priority when he first took over the Gamecock basketball program five seasons ago: his players would find ways to connect with people in the Columbia community.

Part of the “8k in 8 Days” campaign, designed to reach eight thousand fans in eight days, three of Martin’s players — Chris Silva, Maik Kotsar and Khadim Gueye– visited the Dorn VA Hospital Monday afternoon to greet and sign autographs for veterans.

“It feels great (to visit),” said Silva. “Because of them, the country is safe, so it’s always good to say thank you to them.”

The campaign continues Wednesday as the Gamecock team up with the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department at the Volleyball Competition Facility at 5:30 p.m.