USC recruit teases Gamecocks, commits to FSU

Mike Gillespie

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO) — Will Muschamp recruited him consistently, but in the end, defensive back Israel Mukuamu put the joke on Muschamp.

At his announcement and signing ceremony at Berkeley High School in Moncks Corner Monday morning, the former Berkeley defensive back teased the Gamecocks.

With three hats sitting on the table, Mukuamu, a three-star safety, picked up the Gamecock hat and put it on. But, seconds later, the hat came off and a Florida State hat went on, signaling Mukuamu’s commitment to the Seminoles.

Video courtesy: WCIV

Share

Related

Fireflies drop Monday game to Kannapolis
USC basketball visits veterans at Dorn VA
For the first time since 2013, USC has its QB comi...
Jordan Spieth Replaces Dustin Johnson Atop FedEx C...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android