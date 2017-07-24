USC recruit teases Gamecocks, commits to FSU

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO) — Will Muschamp recruited him consistently, but in the end, defensive back Israel Mukuamu put the joke on Muschamp.

At his announcement and signing ceremony at Berkeley High School in Moncks Corner Monday morning, the former Berkeley defensive back teased the Gamecocks.

With three hats sitting on the table, Mukuamu, a three-star safety, picked up the Gamecock hat and put it on. But, seconds later, the hat came off and a Florida State hat went on, signaling Mukuamu’s commitment to the Seminoles.

Video courtesy: WCIV