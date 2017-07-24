Walmart Employee Rescues 8-Month-Old Infant From Hot Car, Father Charged

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says an 8-month-old girl is alive and going to be OK after a scary incident Sunday. Deputies say the girl’s father, Ca Mvuh left his daughter in a vehicle before passing the keys over to get it serviced.

“Roughly 90 minutes later, that’s when one of the technicians there, a store employee, at the Walmart discovered the child there inside the car,” Capt. Adam Myrick said, with the Lexington County Sheriff’s.

Sheriff’s say Mvuh was shopping in Walmart Sunday waiting for his car to get serviced. When a Walmart employee went out to retrieve his vehicle, he noticed the little girl in the back and immediately called 911 for help.

“Really, hats off to him for having the sense to get that baby, get her inside, where it’s much cooler, obviously much cooler than it was inside the car, calling 911, and then getting first responders on scene as quickly as possible,” Myrick said.

Walmart issued a statement regarding the incident. It said, “”We cannot stress enough the importance that parents always check their cars and have their children with them at all times while at our stores. We’re grateful this baby wasn’t hurt and that our associates and local emergency crews helped prevent the situation from taking a tragic turn.”

“The temperature was extremely high, and this could have been a very, very tragic situation,” Myrick said

Mvuh is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. He was granted $5 thousand bond at his hearing. Myrick says incidents like these are easily avoidable and it can be as easy as taking a second to check in the back or putting the diaper bag on the passenger seat as a reminder.

“Again, the great news is the child appears to like she’s going to be ok,” Myrick said

With the charges against Mvuh, he could face a fine, serve up to ten years in prison, or both.