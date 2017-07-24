Woman charged with animal cruelty after dogs found dead

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – A 35-year-old woman was charged with four counts of ill treatment to animals after dogs were found dead inside a residence.

Deputies say they were called to a home in the 600 block of Scarsdale Drive on July 3 after a family member of Latisha Dodd found the four dogs in a bedroom.

She faces up to five years in prison on each felony count after allegedly leaving the animals with no water, food, electricity, or air conditioning sometime in June.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Todd has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor as she awaits sentencing.

