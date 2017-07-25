Armed Robbery Suspects Sought

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two men suspected of robbing a gas station employee at gunpoint.

Deputies say the two men were captured on camera entering the Circle K in the 79- hundred block of Garner’s Ferry Road Saturday just before 5 in the morning.

Authorities say the duo demanded money from the cashier at gun point, and also unsuccessfully tried to get money out of the store safe before taking off.

If you know anything that can help in this investigation you’re asked to call Crimestoppers 1888- CRIME-SC