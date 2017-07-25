Blowfish blank RedWolves Tuesday night

FLORENCE, S.C. —Better late than never for the Blowfish.

It took until the second to last week of the regular season for Lexington County to notch their first shutout, but Tuesday night they blanked the RedWolves at Sparrow Stadium.

After the Blowfish went one, two, three in the top of the first inning, they exploded to a 12-0 win in Florence.

The Blowfish got the scoring going in the top of the second. After two walks and a fielder’s choice, Andres Perez (North Georgia) launched his first home run of the season. The three run shot pushed the Fish out to a 3-0 lead.

Lexington County wasn’t done with the offense in the second. The Fish sent thirteen batters to the dish in the inning and extended their lead to double digits.

After a Zach Spivey (Bethune-Cookman) single and a Jared Williams (USC-Lancaster) walk, Nick Guimbarda (Presbyterian) smacked a two run single to extend the lead to 5-0. Drew Ellis (Mt. Olive University) launched an RBI double to plate the sixth run for Lexington County.

Walks continued to be a problem for Florence’s starter Jack Henry Beasley (The Citadel) as he walked back-to-back Blowfish before being removed after 1.1 of work.

The Blowfish went right back to work after the pitching change. Mickey Dugan (Gardner-Webb) extended his hitting streak to 11 straight games and smacked an RBI single through the hole. Lexington County’s lead inflated to 7-0.

The Fish weren’t done in the inning. Lexington County got a run home on a bases loaded walk, SAC fly, and then another bases loaded hit batsmen to balloon the lead to 10-0.

Lexington County pitching held the Wolves in check all evening long and notched their first win in four road games. Florence didn’t help themselves out all evening walking 15 Blowfish throughout the game.

The Blowfish added two more in the fifth and ran away from the Wolves at Sparrow Stadium 12-0.

Wednesday night the Fish are back home to take on the Savannah Bananas. Coverage on z93.1 FM The Lake from the Lex will begin at 6:45 and first pitch between the Blowfish and Bananas is set for 7:05.