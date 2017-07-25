Eagles QB Wentz praises new wideout, former Gamecocock Alshon Jeffery

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WOLO) — The Philadelphia Eagles begin training camp this week with a fresh face in the receiving corps.

Former Gamecock Alshon Jeffery joined Philly in the offseason after his worst statistical performance of his career in 2016 with the Bears.

Entering his sixth season in the NFL, Jeffery is a vet compared to his new quarterback, second-year man Carson Wentz. But Jeffery is exactly the type of receiver the Eagles need.

“The thing with Alshon and I, we just need to keep building that chemistry. Keep building that relationship,” Wentz said Tuesday.

Jeffery caught 52 passes for a little over 800 yards and 2 TD’s with the Bears in 2016, but he was limited because of an injury but was suspended four games because of PED use.