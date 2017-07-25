Envision Columbia Challenges Women To Be Part Of The Vision

Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine hosted a Women’s Summit to promote women’s involvement in the city council project, Envision Columbia.

“Women get things done,” Isaac Devine said.

Isaac Devine challenged women to do three things– be engaged, network, and stay connected to make sure their voices are heard.

“I really want us to feel empowered because, again, we are influencers. We’re wives, we’re moms, we’re daughters, we’re sisters, we’re business owners. We have a lot of different roles, but we really need to step into the leadership role. And not just have a seat at the table but make sure our voices are being heard at that table,” Isaac Devine said.

City council introduced seven focus areas to their new Columbia Vision Statement, which was launched in January. Some of the focus areas include economic prosperity, leading the way in innovation, and empowering Columbia residents.

“With the goals, there are so many different places that women can actually plug into,” Sable Badaki said, who attended the summit.

Grace Badaki, Sable’s daughter, is an incoming USC Gamecock studying international business. Coming from Georgia, Grace says she’s excited to see Columbia grow into a place where she can be engaged and challenged.

“So coming here and hearing about what you guys are trying to do in the next 20 years is really inspiring,” Grace said.

Sable works with SheWorks, an organization that helps women’s companies grow and realize their full potential. She says organizations usually think about women as an afterthought, so it’s refreshing to have opportunities come directly to women’s doorsteps.

“We’re actually coming to them and asking them to help us make decisions to form what would be the best for the women community. And when you impact women, you impact the entire community. I think Columbia is, like, going to be rockin,” Sable said.

Councilwoman Devine said this is just the first step in helping women Envision Columbia and that women are finding endless opportunities.