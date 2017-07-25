Envision Summit- Columbia City Councilwoman Hosting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Getting the City’s vision to the residents, that’s the focus of a new summit in Columbia.

Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine is set to host the Envision Columbia Women’s Summit.

It will take place at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center Tuesday.

“The purpose of the summit is to ensure that women in our community are aware of City Council’s vision statement and strategic plan,” said Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine.

The summit is open to elected officials, business leaders, community advocates and women who are concerned about the future for their children and families, say organizers.