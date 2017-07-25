Gamecocks to face Kentucky under the lights

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Gamecocks’ home-opener will be played under the lights this year.

The SEC announced today he Gamecocks will host Kentucky at 7:30 pm on Saturday, September 16 on the SEC Network.

South Carolina leads the all-time series by a 17-10-1 count over Kentucky including an 8-4-1 mark in Columbia, but the Wildcats have won each of the last three meetings between the two schools, including a 17-10 decision in Lexington last season.

The Gamecocks will open the 2017 season in Charlotte on Saturday, September 2, against the NC State Wolfpack. Game time is set for 3 pm at Bank of America Stadium and the contest will be televised nationally on ESPN. The SEC opener will be Saturday, September 9, when Carolina travels to Columbia, Mo. to face the Missouri Tigers. That contest will be carried nationally on ESPN2, beginning at 7 pm ET.

Season tickets, as well as seats for the season opener at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, are still available. Visit GamecocksOnline.com/ Tickets for more information.

USC Sports Information contributed to the writing of this article.