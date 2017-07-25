Gamecocks face Kentucky at night looking to stop losing streak

Mike Gillespie

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Gamecock fans are fired up for September 16, USC’s first home game of the 2017 season.

Aside from the season-opener, today the SEC announced the Gamecocks and Wildcats would play under the lights at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

But the late kick is overshadowed by an overwhelming sense of urgency with Carolina riding a three-game losing streak to the Wildcats.

“They were extremely physical offensively last year,” said Will Muschamp, whose Gamecocks lost to Kentucky 17-10 in Lexington in 2016. “As much as anything, Mark Stoops has increased their talent level.”

The Gamecocks lead the series 17-10-1.

