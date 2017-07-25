Hike, Bike and Paddle: Exploring Kershaw County One Trail at a Time

Grace Joyal

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Camden-Kershaw County Tourism partners have launched a 70-page Guide to Outdoor Life in Kershaw County.

The digital guide includes family-friendly options like off-road biking at Goodale State Park or more advanced kayaking on the Wateree River and moderate hiking on the Battle of Camden Trail.

Good Morning Columbia’s Grace Joyal talked to Suzi Sale, tourism/marketing director for The City of Camden, for ideas on how you can take advantage of the immense resources in this part of the Midlands.

Share

Related

Fuse Artist Alliance offers free dance classes
Sneak Peek: Renovated Blythewood Library Branch Se...
Experts Recommend Vaccination to Protect Pups Agai...
Music Festival on Water: Thousands Expected for Dr...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android