Hike, Bike and Paddle: Exploring Kershaw County One Trail at a Time

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Camden-Kershaw County Tourism partners have launched a 70-page Guide to Outdoor Life in Kershaw County.

The digital guide includes family-friendly options like off-road biking at Goodale State Park or more advanced kayaking on the Wateree River and moderate hiking on the Battle of Camden Trail.

Good Morning Columbia’s Grace Joyal talked to Suzi Sale, tourism/marketing director for The City of Camden, for ideas on how you can take advantage of the immense resources in this part of the Midlands.