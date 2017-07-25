Olsen, despite holdout threats, arrives at Panthers camp

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — Tensions between the Carolina Panthers and tight end Greg Olsen could’ve worsened over the past few days, but Olsen decided to take the high road Tuesday.

After numerous reports of a possible holdout and absence from training camp because of contract negotiations, Olsen showed up to Wofford College Tuesday to attend camp.

“I just didn’t think it was right for me to put my situation above the team,” Olsen said. “I just didn’t think it was fair.”

Olsen, a captain, wants a contract extension, but there’s no sign one will happen soon after former General Manager Dave Gettleman’s firing.

Last year, Olsen was the first tight end in NFL history to have 1,000 receiving yards in three-straight seasons. He makes an average salary of $7.5 million per season.