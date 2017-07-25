Pedestrian Struck by Amtrack Train

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department has confirmed a pedestrian was hit by an Amtrak train this morning.

Columbia Lieutenant–Robert Calby– tells ABC Columbia it happened in the 1600 block of Lorick Avenue.

Amtrak tells us Silver Star Train number 91 operating from New York to Miami had a trespasser incident south of Camden just before three this morning.

The train had a crew and 208 passengers on board…Amtrak says no one was injured.

Columbia Police continue to investigate this incident

stay with ABC Columbia for more details as we continue to follow this developing story.