Surveillance photo released of suspect wanted for using counterfeit money to purchase money orders

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department have released a surveillance photo of a suspect accused of using counterfeit money to purchase money orders.

Deputies say just before noon on July 16 at the Gaz-Bah gas station location at 800 St. Andrews Road, the suspect purchased four money orders totaling $1,000 using twenty counterfeit $50 bills.

The suspect is describe has long hair, facial hair, and of medium build, deputies say.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspects, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

