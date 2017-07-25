Two USC Golfers to Compete at European Ladies/ Amateur Championship

By: Stephen Wise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Two members of South Carolina’s women’s golf team will be headed to Switzerland to compete at the 2017 European Ladie’s Amaeteur Championship later this week. The tournament, which will last four days, begins Wednesday.

Ana Pelaez, a rising sophomore from Spain, has competed with the Spanish national team at the European Team Championship earlier this month. As a freshman at USC, she posted the lowest stroke average ever by a Gamecock newcomer at 73.12.

Marion Veysseyre is a rising junior from France who put together three top-20 finishes as a sophomore. She also shot par or better on eight occasions last season.

The European Ladies’ Amateur Campionshi features 144 golfers to begin with, which is later cut to 60. After one round a winner is determined from those 60.

South Carolina women’s golf will have live updates on their twitter page (@GamecockWGolf.) You can also follow along on the European Golf Associate website.