USC Golfer Scott Stevens Qualifies for First Championship Event

By: Stephen Wise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina’s All-SEC golfer Scott Stevens has qualified for the U.S. Amateur in California after a strong showing at the Sectional qualifier.

Stevens earned co-medalist honors with the 37th best amateur golfer in the world, Australia’s Dylan Perry. Stevens will compete from August 14-21st at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles.

Stevens is coming off of a second-team All-SEC season for the Gamecocks, where he posted the lowest scoring average by a sophomore in USC history at 71.26. That number ranked 44th nationally.