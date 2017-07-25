USC Golfer Scott Stevens Qualifies for First Championship Event

By: Stephen Wise
Sports Department

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina’s All-SEC golfer Scott Stevens has qualified for the U.S. Amateur in California after a strong showing at the Sectional qualifier.

Stevens earned co-medalist honors with the 37th best amateur golfer in the world, Australia’s Dylan Perry. Stevens will compete from August 14-21st at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles.

Stevens is coming off of a second-team All-SEC season for the Gamecocks, where he posted the lowest scoring average by a sophomore in USC history at 71.26. That number ranked 44th nationally.

Share

Related

Gamecocks Land Commitment from Former Irmo Star
Jeffery “Humbled” after Hosting First-...
Alshon Jeffery, Mike Williams Share Funny Rivalry ...
Former Gamecock Tyler Johnson Promoted to Kannapol...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android