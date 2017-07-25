USC’s Tyasha Harris helps guide USA’s U19 WBB to Group A Title

By: Stephen Wise
Sports Department

UDINE, ITALY (WOLO) – The U19 Women’s FIBA World Cup has begun in Italy, and the US team is posting a strong performance. They are 3-0 in group play and have captured the Group A title after picking up a 66-49 victory over Italy.

In 31 minutes of game play, Harris put up 11 points, five rebounds, five steals, and three assists.

The US team will take on Group B champion Puerto Rico Wednesday at noon. That game will be live streamed on the USA Baskeball Facebook page.

