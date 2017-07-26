Court Changes Same Sex Domestic Violence Law

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Just days after a program to give agents extensive training to combat the growing trend of domestic violence cases, the law is honing in on same sex couples.

According to the Associated Press, Wednesday Morning the court ruled in favor of changing laws in order to give same sex couples the same amount of protection given to heterosexual couples.

The latest statistics for the state of South Carolina show the Palmetto state is still among the worst states in the country when it comes to the occurrence domestic violence cases.

