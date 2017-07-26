Joe Thomas Sr. To Be Honored by Coaches From Across The State at Charity Event

By: Stephen Wise

(WOLO)- Former South Carolina State running back Joe Thomas Sr. will be recognized by collegiate football coaches from around the state at the SC Coaches for Charity Banquet in Greenville Wednesday.

Thomas will be among six recipients for the Community MVP award after being chosen by his coach, Buddy Pough. The award is awarded to persons who have given great pride to the community.

Several head coaches from colleges and universities from across the state will be present at the Banquet, including Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, Furman’s Clay Hendrix, Wofford’s Mike Ayers, and South Carolina defensive coordinator Tarvaris Robinson.

Thomas received national attention, including a feature from Sports Ilustrated, after carrying the ball once for three yards in a win over Savannah State. That carry made history for Thomas, as he became the oldest player to play in a Division 1 football game at fifty-five.

Joe Thomas’s son, Joe Thomas Jr., plays linebacker for the Green Pay Packers.