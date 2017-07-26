Michael Kors Steps in Line with Jimmy Choo

Los Angeles, CA (WOLO) —

Jimmy Choo has decided to take a step away from his famous footwear.

Michael Kors announced Tuesday that it will purchase the luxury brand for one-point-two billion dollars, in cash.

London-based Jimmy Choo made its debut in 1996, and was put up for sale earlier this year.

The brand is best known for its shoes. A pair of its stilettos can easily sell for more than one thousand dollars.

The Kors Company, meanwhile, is best known for its handbags.