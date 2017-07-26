Midlands Reacts To Trump’s Military Ban On Transgender People

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– President trump tweeted the no transgender person will be allowed to serve in our military. Right here in Columbia, there have been mixed reactions.

“Oh I completely support that, we don’t need transgenders in the military,” Wayne Howell said, a 4 year veteran of the Navy.

“Oh I don’t think that’s right,” Joe Alston said, a veteran of the military for 27 years.

“If they want to serve, and are able bodies, why not,” Kristyn Wells said, a resident.

“If one chooses to serve one’s country, it doesn’t matter the proclivity. Why should the proclivity exclude you from wanting to do an honorable service,” Darla Davenport Powell asked.

According to President Trump’s tweet, the military cannot be “burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.” A view that’s shared with Howell.

“Transgender people, they have one thing on their mind, and that is sex. They’re not interested in doing their job, it’s all about them, it’s in your face, it’s all about sex, and that’s it, and it’s a huge distraction,” Howell said.

A Department of Defense study was done by Rand Corp in 2016, estimated there are between 13 hundred to 6 thousand transgender individuals in the military.

Dayna Smith transitioned into a woman almost 25 years ago and says 20% of the transgender community, or 1-in-5, have served or are currently serving.

“A lot of them are like, we are going to stand up for ourselves, and we’re standing with you, and we’re supportive,” Smith said.

For those transgender individuals serving in the military, Smith has this message: “Don’t change, keep doing what you’re doing, be yourself. Some of this is, this too shall pass.”

Joe Alston served in the military for 27 years and said if they’re willing to put their lives on the line like he did, they deserve respect.

“All of our veterans need to be supported, you know, in and out,” Alston said.

Smith believes this is just the first step President Trump will be taking against the transgender community. She encourages anyone who is transgender and needs support to go to translifeline.org , visiting the Trevor Project’s website,

or by calling 877-565-8860.