Round Three of Palmetto Capital City Classic to Kick Off Between Benedict and Livingstone Colleges

By: Stephen Wise
Sports Department

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- For the third season in a row, Benedict and Livingstone will face off for their first game of the year. They will kick off September 2nd at 5 p.m.

Two years ago, Livingstone handed Benedict a 49-6 victory. The next season, Benedict responded with a 5-3 victory in a defensive showdown. The game has massive implications for the remainder of the season, as Livingstone kept sliding on the way to a 2-8 finish. Benedict used the momentum from the opening-week victory to build towards a 5-6 seasons.

In the rubber match between the two teams, this game holds all the marbles. This Classic is becoming a rivalry between the two teams, and momentum from a win in the first game could build toward promising seasons for the two teams.

The game will honor soldier from Fort Jackson, with a reported goal of 5,000 honored troops. That figure would be 2,000 more than their previous 3,000 honored soldiers. There will also be week-long festivities leading up to the Classic, including an R&B competition at the Township Auditorium on September 1st.

Benedict will be returning 10 preseason All-SIAC selections in 2017.

Share

Related

Benedict Holds Athletic Awards Banquet
Claflin Knocks Out Benedict From SIAC Baseball Tou...
Lady Tigers Fall To West Florida in NCAA Tennis To...
Benedict Faces Top-Ranked West Florida In NCAA Men...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android