Round Three of Palmetto Capital City Classic to Kick Off Between Benedict and Livingstone Colleges

By: Stephen Wise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- For the third season in a row, Benedict and Livingstone will face off for their first game of the year. They will kick off September 2nd at 5 p.m.

Two years ago, Livingstone handed Benedict a 49-6 victory. The next season, Benedict responded with a 5-3 victory in a defensive showdown. The game has massive implications for the remainder of the season, as Livingstone kept sliding on the way to a 2-8 finish. Benedict used the momentum from the opening-week victory to build towards a 5-6 seasons.

In the rubber match between the two teams, this game holds all the marbles. This Classic is becoming a rivalry between the two teams, and momentum from a win in the first game could build toward promising seasons for the two teams.

The game will honor soldier from Fort Jackson, with a reported goal of 5,000 honored troops. That figure would be 2,000 more than their previous 3,000 honored soldiers. There will also be week-long festivities leading up to the Classic, including an R&B competition at the Township Auditorium on September 1st.

Benedict will be returning 10 preseason All-SIAC selections in 2017.