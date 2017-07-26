Sindarius Thornwell Signs Contract with Clippers

By: Stephen Wise

LOS ANGELES, CA (WOLO)- Pen has been put to paper as former South Carolina star Sindarius Thornwell has officially signed his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers. The deal is for three years.

The second-round pick now have a roster spot, but may not see much playing time right away due to the depth at the guard position the Clippers have after the Chris Paul trade. Instead, he will likely see most of his playing time with the Clippers’ G-League affiliate Agua Caliente Clippers.

During the Las Vegas Summer League, Thornwell averaged 14.3 points in 26.8 minutes per game including a team-high 26 in the Clippers’ Summer League debut, putting his two-way skill set on display with an additional 1.8 steals per contest. He will compete for playing time at both guard and forward.

The Clippers announced the signing on Wednesday with this tweet: