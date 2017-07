Sumter Announces Interim Superintendent

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — A familiar face is taking over the Sumter County School District.

A spokesperson for the district says Dr. Debra Hamm will serve as Interim Superintendent beginning August 1st.

Hamm previously held the same position in Richland District Two.

Sumter’s current Superintendent Dr. Frank Baker announced last week he plans to retire at the end of the month.