Trump says transgender people won’t be allowed to serve in the US military ‘in any capacity’

President Donald Trump this morning announced that after consulting with his generals and military experts, transgender people will not be allowed to serve in the U.S. military “in any capacity.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

