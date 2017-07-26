USC To Face Illinois State For First Round Tip-Off

By: Bryson Allen-Williams

COLUMBIA,SC- The 2017 Puerto Rico tip-off was released Wednesday, it was announced that the Gamecocks would face Illinois State on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 11:30 am. The tip-off will be played Nov. 16th through Nov. 19th in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. The Gamecocks also announced they will host Western Michigan on Nov. 13th in a non-bracketed game.

This is the first meeting between the two schools, though head coach Frank Martin posted a victory over the Redbirds while at Kansas State. All 12 games of the 2017 Puerto Rico Tip-Off will be televised on the ESPN networks.