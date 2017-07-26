USC’s Harris leads Team USA to Women’s FIBA U19 Quarterfinals

By: Stephen Wise

(WOLO)- USC guard Tyasha Harris dished ten assists in 21 minutes as the USA under nineteen national team defeated Puerto Rico 104-46. With the win, the US team advances to the medal quarterfinals.

In addition to her career-high assists, Harris scored the first nine points for the US as they looked to take control early. Harris is averaging 2.3 steals, 6.3 points, and 4.75 assists per contest for team USA.

After their win Wednesday, the US team will play France in the quarterfinals on Friday. The FIBA semifinals will follow on Saturday, with the finals on Sunday. Those games will be streamed on the USA Basketball Facebook Page.