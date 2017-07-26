Wednesday Morning Menu

Columbia, SC. (WOLO) — Here is a look at your Wednesday Morning Menu.

Career Oriented Fashion Show:

If you’re having a hard time figuring out what to wear on an interview, worry no more. Head out to Richland library’s North Main location this Saturday afternoon from three until five to get some advice.

Take the stress out of making a good first impression by making sure you are dressed for success. When it’s over attendees have the opportunity to take an outfit home for themselves.

Feed Your Brain:

Atlantic Institute will host a feeding the brain book giveaway this Saturday for kids of all ages.

There will also be a book exchange… so bring all those gently used books to swap them for something new!

again, it is this Saturday afternoon from one until four at 9-0-9 Shull street in West Columbia. The event will take place from 1-4pm at 909 Shull street in West Columbia.

registration at pludwig@atlanticinstitutesc.org

Felt Critter Finger Puppets:

Come out and create your own cool finger puppet critters.

The event is this afternoon from 11:30 until 12:30 at Richland Library Sandhills.

Parents, please be aware sharp scissors and needles will be used during this program.