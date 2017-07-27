2 Teens Arrested in String of Kidnappings, Armed Robberies

Sheriff: Victims Targeted Because they are White

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating what it calls a crime spree of kidnappings and armed robberies in the month of July.

According to RCSD, there have been six similar armed robberies this month, three of which were kidnappings where the victims were forced to take the suspects to an ATM.

The crimes escalated over the last month to the last kidnapping of a female college student in her apartment complex parking lot July 26. She spoke at a news conference Thursday (7/27) about the incident. She says she was approached by three males who forced her to take them to an ATM where she withdrew $300. The woman, identified in the news conference only as “Jordan,” says the suspects then told her she would be sexually assaulted.

She jumped from her moving car however and ran away screaming. She says a woman stopped and saved her.

According to Sheriff Leon Lott two teenagers have been arrested. 17-year-old Raquan Green and an unnamed 15-year-old are both in custody. Authorities are looking for two others.

He says the crimes were racially motivated and the latest victims were targeted because they were white. One of the kidnapping victims was allegedly let go when the suspects realized she was not white.

Thursday, RCSD provided this news release:

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrests of Raquan Green (DOB: 04/14/2000) and a 15 year-old juvenile suspect for a string of armed robberies, carjackings, and kidnappings. Between July 3rd and July 26th there have been (7) separate incidents of armed robberies, some to include carjacking and kidnapping along the Bluff /Shop Road Corridor. Investigators discovered that the suspects began targeting delivery drivers by committing armed robberies. The crimes then escalated to carjacking and kidnapping victims. All the incidents happened late at night where delivery drivers were targeted and students were moving into student housing or leaving apartments in the area. The suspects stole cash, cell phones, and various electronics. Sheriff Lott stated that the seven incidents include: 7/3 – 11:30pm Delivery driver from China Wing Basket robbed at gunpoint on the 100 block of Aster Circle 7/15- 7:50pm Delivery driver from Teapot Chinese Restaurant was robbed at gunpoint at 1051 Southern, the Village at Columbia Apartments 7/17- 7:13pm Delivery Driver was robbed and assaulted at 1612 Bentley Court 7/19 -11:40pm Delivery Driver Kidnapped and Abducted at 1050 Southern Drive (Village at Columbia Apartments) 07/25- 1:30am the victim was kidnapped and abducted at 112 Silo Ct – Stadium Suites 07/25 -2:00am the victim was robbed, carjacked and kidnapped at Stadium Suites 7/26 -1:15am the victim was robbed and kidnapped at 1050 Southern Drive, (Village at Columbia Apartments)

The University of South Carolina also released a statement regarding the incidents:

We are grateful to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for their efforts to investigate these off-campus incidents and bring those responsible to justice. We have a strong partnership with RCSD and are appreciative of their longstanding support of USC and our students. As always, we want to remind students to travel in pairs or small groups late at night, avoid dark or poorly lit areas, download the RAVE Guardian safety app on their phone and if they ever feel threatened, call 9-1-1 immediately. In addition, should students fall victim to criminal activity of any type while off-campus, after calling 9-1-1, please also let USCPD know about it. We have support services available to students and can help ensure local agencies are aware of every incident.