3-year-old twins drown in backyard pool





Three-year-old twin boys died after drowning in their backyard pool on Long Island this morning, police said.

Suffolk County Police said officers responded to the tragic incident in Melville, New York, at about 8:40 a.m. ET after a woman called 911 reporting that she pulled her 3-year-old son from her home’s pool and that he was not breathing.

The mother began to perform CPR on him, police said, and she reported his twin brother was missing.

Responding police and rescue personnel found the second 3-year-old in the pool, police said.

Both boys were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

According to ABC station WABC in New York, police said the boys’ mother had just woken up when she looked out the window and saw one of the twins floating in the pool. That’s when she ran outside, administered CPR and called 911, WABC said.

The mother’s 5-year-old son was inside the house at the time and the boys’ father had reportedly left for work, WABC said.

ABC News’ Mark Crudele and Aaron Katersky contributed to this report.