Cam Newton looks healthy on first day of training camp

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — Cam Newton seems healthy-er.

After undergoing surgery on his throwing shoulder back in March, Newton has taken steps towards a full recovery, and Wednesday was just one of the many.

At Wofford College Wednesday night, the Panthers opened training camp, the first time Newton has thrown a football since surgery.

The Panthers are expected to work Newton slowly back into full practices.

The former Heisman-winner is coming off one of his worst seasons in the NFL, where he completed just 53 percent of his passes for a little over 3,500 yards, 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.