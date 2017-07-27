Cam Newton looks healthy on first day of training camp

Mike Gillespie

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — Cam Newton seems healthy-er.

After undergoing surgery on his throwing shoulder back in March, Newton has taken steps towards a full recovery, and Wednesday was just one of the many.

At Wofford College Wednesday night, the Panthers opened training camp, the first time Newton has thrown a football since surgery.

The Panthers are expected to work Newton slowly back into full practices.

The former Heisman-winner is coming off one of his worst seasons in the NFL, where he completed just 53 percent of his passes for a little over 3,500 yards, 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Share

Related

Boulware, with NFL shot on the line, attends Panth...
Olsen, despite holdout threats, arrives at Panther...
The Blind Side subject Oher released by Panthers
Panthers rehire Hurney as interim general manager

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android