Captain Munnerlyn temporarily sidelined with hamstring pull

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — Captain Munnerlyn sat out Wednesday and Thursday’s Panthers practice, after pulling his hamstring preparing for training camp in Alabama.

Munnerlyn went home to Mobile before training camp, and to get in shape, overexerted himself.

“I just kind of tweaked it a little bit, so they (Panthers) are just trying to take it slow,” said Munnerlyn. “Hamstrings can be tricky and I know that; so just trying to walk me in slowly and getting me ready to roll.”

This is Munnerlyn’s second stint with the Panthers. The former Gamecock corner was drafted by the Panthers in 2009 and played five years with Carolina before signing with the Vikings for three seasons.

He’s back with his old team and hopes to return to the field soon. The Panthers expect him back before the end of training camp.