Deputies: Man, Woman Killed in Thursday Night Shooting

Richland Co. S.C. (WOLO)– ┬áRichland Co. deputies say they responded to the intersection of Parklane Rd. and Claudia Dr. at 10pm Thursday night.

Deputies say a man and a woman were killed, a third person was injured in a traffic accident near the scene.

Investigators say the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.