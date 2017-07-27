South Carolina coaches team up for charity Wednesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) — For one night, the rivalry was put aside.

On Wednesday, at the Hyatt Regency in Downtown Greenville, coaches from both sides teamed to raise money for charities in the annual South Carolina Coaches for Charity Silent and Live Auction.

The Gamecocks were represented by defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson; the Tigers, head coach Dabo Swinney.

With only 38 days until kickoff, both coaches are starting to feel the football vibes in the air.