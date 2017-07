Thriller Ride Kills 1 Injures 7 Others

Columbus, OH (WOLO) — The Ohio State Fair will be open today, just one day after a person was killed and seven others injured when an “aggressive thrill” ride broke apart.

However, officials say the rides will not run until it’s determined to be safe. Officials say the man who was killed was one of several people who were thrown from the ride. Three of the injured are in critical condition.

Officials say the ride had passed its inspections.